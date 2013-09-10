IBM to sell its customer care business to Synnex

BRIEF-KOTUG and SEABULK win Bahamas contract
* KOTUG International BV - co and Seabulk Towing, Inc have been awarded a contract with Borco Towing Company Limited, a unit of Buckeye Partners, L.P.
Sept 10 IBM said on Tuesday it will sell its customer-care outsourcing business to Synnex Corp for $505 million.
Synnex will pay $430 million in cash and $75 million in company stock, giving IBM a stake in Synnex, IBM said in a statement.
In 2012 the business, which includes contact centers, generated $1.3 billion of revenue, which is over 1.0 percent of IBM's total revenue.
IBM said it expects to have a total pre-tax gain on the sale of between $125 million and $175 million.
The transaction, which is part of IBM's strategy to sell low-margin businesses, is expected to close in the coming months.
TORONTO, April 4 Canadian department store retailer Hudson's Bay Co reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, due in part to an impairment charge related to weak sales at Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt.
* R Split III Corp - all Class A capital shares and Class B preferred shares, Series 1 will be redeemed by co in accordance with terms on may 31, 2017