公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五

IBM says U.S. Commerce Department has asked it about ZTE

Oct 25 International Business Machines Corp disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday that it has received communications from the U.S. Commerce Department about a probe into ZTE Corp.

IBM said the Commerce Department has told the company that IBM is not the target of any investigation.

