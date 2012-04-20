IBRD sells C$400 mln 3-yr notes-term sheet

BRIEF-MDA to acquire Digitalglobe
* Transaction expected to be accretive to operating earnings per share in 2018
April 20 The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Friday sold C$400 million ($404 million) of three-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 1.70 percent notes, due Feb. 1, 2015, were priced at 99.959 to yield 1.714 percent or 25 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.
Feb 24 Canadian oil producer Husky Energy Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by a gain on asset sales and the reversal of a C$202 million ($154 million) impairment charge.
* Royal Bank of Canada - Jennifer Tory, currently group head personal & commercial bank (P&CB) will assume role of chief administrative officer