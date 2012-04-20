IBRD sells C$400 mln 3-yr notes-term sheet

April 20 The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Friday sold C$400 million ($404 million) of three-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 1.70 percent notes, due Feb. 1, 2015, were priced at 99.959 to yield 1.714 percent or 25 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.