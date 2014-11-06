版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 6日 星期四

BRIEF-IBS Group Holding says GDRs to be cancelled and delisting from Frankfurt Stock Exchange expected

Nov 6 IBS Group Holding Ltd

* Announces sanctioning of scheme of arrangement relating to an exchange of shares and GDRs in IBS Group Holding for shares in Luxoft Holding, Inc by holders of scheme securities

* Says scheme of arrangement was sanctioned by Isle of Man High Court of Justice at 2.00 P.M. on Nov. 6

* Says court order sanctioning scheme of arrangement is expected to become effective on Nov. 7 with registration with Isle of Man Registrar of Companies

* Says IBS Group GDRs are expected to be cancelled on or around Nov. 7; a delisting from Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to occur shortly thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
