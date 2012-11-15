版本:
Mexico's ICA says received $700 mln for dam project

MEXICO CITY Nov 15 Mexican builder ICA said on Thursday that it received $700 million from the government-run electricity commission for a turbogenerator at the La Yesca dam project and that the firm would use the funds to pay down debt related to the project.

