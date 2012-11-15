UPDATE 1-Mexico's ICA receives $700 mln for dam project

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
MEXICO CITY Nov 15 Mexican builder ICA said on Thursday it had received $700 million from the government-run electricity commission for a turbine at the La Yesca dam project.
ICA will use the funds to pay down debt related to the project, the firm said in a statement filed with the Mexican stock exchange.
Another turbine should be delivered in the following weeks and ICA will later receive a second payment of more than $300 million, which also will be used to pay debt, it said.
ICA's Mexican shares fell 2.46 percent to 28.59 pesos on Thursday, while its New York-traded shares fell 2.71 percent to $8.61.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.