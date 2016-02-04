Mexico's ICA misses third interest payment since December

MEXICO CITY Feb 4 Mexico's largest construction and infrastructure firm ICA said it will not make an interest payment of about $22 million that is due on Thursday, its third missed payment since December.

"ICA made this decision in order to preserve liquidity, prioritize current operations and fund projects that are in development," the company said in a statement.

Reuters reported the news of the interest payment on Wednesday, as the cash-trapped company struggles with ballooning dollar debt due to losses in the peso. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov)