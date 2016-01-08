Mexico's OMA says 27.8 mln shares sold linked to ICA swap

BRIEF-Vector announces pricing of $850 million of 6.125 pct senior secured notes
* Vector announces pricing of $850 million of 6.125 percent senior secured notes due 2025
MEXICO CITY Jan 8 Mexico's Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte (OMA) said on Friday that Banco Santander's Mexico unit had sold almost 7 percent of the shares in the company.
OMA said Santander sold 27,795,120 "series B" shares, 6.95 percent of the shares, which were part of an equity swap with a subsidiary of ICA, Mexico's largest construction company which is in default on debt payments.
Banco Santander Mexico said in a separate statement that it ended an equity swap early on behalf of a shareholder in OMA. (Reporting by Christine Murray and Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Vector announces pricing of $850 million of 6.125 percent senior secured notes due 2025
Jan 19 Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures has reached a deal for a $1 billion cash investment from two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media, the companies said on Thursday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Investors pulled $3.1 billion from U.S.-based stock funds over the past week, following three straight weeks of pouring cash into those investments, Lipper data showed on Thursday.