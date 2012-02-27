Mexico's ICA posts 4rd-qtr profit jump

BRIEF-Fairfax India Holdings says book value of $10.25.shr for the yr ended Dec 31 2016
* Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016
Feb 27 Mexican construction company ICA posted on Monday a fourth-quarter net profit of 127 million pesos ($9 million), a jump of 81 percent compared with the same quarter in 2010.
ICA's revenues were 12.8 billion pesos in the October-December period, up from 9 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
* Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016
* ECHELON INSURANCE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2016 ANNUAL RESULTS
* On February 10, co's unit entered into a loan and security agreement with Western Alliance Bank - SEC Filing