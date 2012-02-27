版本:
Mexico's ICA posts 4rd-qtr profit jump

Feb 27 Mexican construction company ICA posted on Monday a fourth-quarter net profit of 127 million pesos ($9 million), a jump of 81 percent compared with the same quarter in 2010.

ICA's revenues were 12.8 billion pesos in the October-December period, up from 9 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

