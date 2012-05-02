UPDATE 1-Mexico's ICA 1st-qtr net jumps 174 percent

* Net income up 174 pct in 1st-qtr
* 1 bln peso FX hedge windfall lifts profits
MEXICO CITY May 2 Mexican construction firm ICA
said on Wednesday that its first-quarter net profit
rose 174 percent on currency market bets and higher sales.
Net income rose to 821 million pesos ($64 million) from 299
million in the same quarter of 2011, helped by a 1 billion peso
pay out on foreign exchange positions.
Revenues rose to 12.038 billion pesos, up from 8.397 billion
pesos in the first quarter last year, according to a filing with
the Mexican stock exchange. ICA sees sales rising between 11 and
14 percent in 2012.