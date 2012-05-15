Mexico's ICA wins $218 million road contract

May 15 Mexican construction firm ICA said on Tuesday it won a government contract worth 2.985 billion pesos ($218.2 million) to carry out modernization and maintenance of 797 km (495 miles) of federal highways in the northwestern state of Sonora.

The company said in a statement it signed the contract with the federal transport and communications ministry. The work should last around seven years, and the contract will be included in the backlog for the second quarter of 2012.