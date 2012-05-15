Mexico's ICA wins $218 million road contract

BRIEF-BCBG filed Chapter 11 plan of reorganization
* BCBG takes next step in repositioning its brands through chapter 11 reorganization
May 15 Mexican construction firm ICA said on Tuesday it won a government contract worth 2.985 billion pesos ($218.2 million) to carry out modernization and maintenance of 797 km (495 miles) of federal highways in the northwestern state of Sonora.
The company said in a statement it signed the contract with the federal transport and communications ministry. The work should last around seven years, and the contract will be included in the backlog for the second quarter of 2012.
WASHINGTON, March 1 President Donald Trump and his top advisors have often scoffed at government support of green energy. His chief strategist called it “madness.”
March 1 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, will price its initial public offering after the U.S. stock market closes on Wednesday in the most eagerly awaited technology IPO since Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba went public in 2014.