Mexican construction company ICA reports 3rd-qtr loss

MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexican construction company ICA on Friday reported a third-quarter loss.

The company reported a loss of 769 million pesos ($57 million), compared to a profit of 241 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

($1 = 13.4235 pesos at end Sept) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
