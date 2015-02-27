版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 27日 星期五 22:24 BJT

Mexico's ICA reports fourth-quarter loss

MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexican construction company ICA on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss after reporting a profit in the same period last year.

The company reported a loss of 2.082 billion pesos ($141 million), compared to a profit of 520 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

($1 = 14.7475 pesos at end December) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐