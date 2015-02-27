Mexico's ICA reports fourth-quarter loss

BRIEF-GDI Integrated Facility Services posts Q1 revenues of $243.3 million
* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. releases strong financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexican construction company ICA on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss after reporting a profit in the same period last year.
The company reported a loss of 2.082 billion pesos ($141 million), compared to a profit of 520 million pesos in the year-earlier period.
($1 = 14.7475 pesos at end December) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
* Harmony merger corp says expects to report a net loss of about $182,000 for quarter ended march 31, 2017 versus net loss of $156,000
* Senvest capital reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017