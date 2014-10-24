UPDATE 2-Mexican construction company ICA reports 3rd-qtr loss

(Adds details on financial costs)
MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexican construction company
ICA on Friday reported a third-quarter loss, hurt by a
sharp increase in financial costs that offset higher revenue.
The company reported a loss of 769 million pesos ($57
million), compared to a profit of 241 million pesos in the
year-earlier quarter.
ICA paid more to service its debt in the June-September
period this year. The company had financial costs of 2.279
billion pesos compared to 553 million pesos a year earlier.
Revenue rose 13 percent to 8.752 billion pesos, mostly due
to a pickup in traffic through ICA's highway and airport
concessions. Construction revenue rose just 2 percent.
ICA shares closed up 0.91 percent at 23.27 pesos in trading
before the results.
($1 = 13.4235 pesos at end Sept)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by James Dalgleish)