2016年 5月 27日

Mexico's ICA reports 1.37 bln peso loss in first quarter

MEXICO CITY May 26 Losses at beleaguered Mexican construction company ICA deepened to 1.37 billion pesos ($79.2 million) in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, the company said on Thursday.

ICA, which has not posted a profit since 2013, said revenue for the quarter was 6.1 billion pesos.

($1 = 17.29 pesos at end of March) (Reporting by Mexico City newsroom)

