Mexico bourse briefly suspends trading in ICA shares

MEXICO CITY Aug 4 Mexico's bourse on Thursday briefly suspended trading in shares of ICA after the construction firm's stock rose sharply.

The company has been battling a heavy debt load and its shares have fallen sharply over the past year.

The stock exchange quickly lifted the suspension.

ICA's shares were up by more than 24 percent on Thursday at 1847 GMT. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez)

