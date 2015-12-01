Shares in Mexico's ICA fall after says to use bond grace period

BRIEF-North Sea Energy says CEO has decided to leave company
* Says J. Craig Anderson, chairman and CEO of NSE, has decided to leave company, effective immediately, to pursue other interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Dec 1 Shares in Mexican construction company ICA fell by more than 9 percent at the market open on Tuesday, a day after it said it would take a 30 day grace period to pay interest on a bond.
Shares in ICA, which has struggled with its debt and a fall in the peso against the dollar, were down 9.77 percent just after 0830 local time to 4.8 pesos per share.
(Reporting by Christine Murray)
* Acxiom Corp - selling stockholders may may offer and resell shares of co's common stock from time to time Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iJcJJx) Further company coverage:
* Says approved a cash distribution of $0.2505 per unit for Q4 2016, an increase of $0.0135 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: