版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 1日 星期二 22:39 BJT

Shares in Mexico's ICA fall after says to use bond grace period

MEXICO CITY Dec 1 Shares in Mexican construction company ICA fell by more than 9 percent at the market open on Tuesday, a day after it said it would take a 30 day grace period to pay interest on a bond.

Shares in ICA, which has struggled with its debt and a fall in the peso against the dollar, were down 9.77 percent just after 0830 local time to 4.8 pesos per share.

(Reporting by Christine Murray)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐