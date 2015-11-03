版本:
Icahn speaking to U.S. politicans about repatriation laws

Nov 3 Activist Carl Icahn said on Tuesday that he was speaking to U.S. politicians about legislation that would allow U.S. companies to repatriate cash overseas.

Icahn made the remarks at the New York Times Dealbook conference. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York)

