Icahn speaking to U.S. politicans about repatriation laws

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Trump inauguration kicks off
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Nov 3 Activist Carl Icahn said on Tuesday that he was speaking to U.S. politicians about legislation that would allow U.S. companies to repatriate cash overseas.
Icahn made the remarks at the New York Times Dealbook conference. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York)
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler warned Republicans against dismantling the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" protections that bar internet service providers from slowing consumer access to web content.
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy Co Inc CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.