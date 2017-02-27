版本:
2017年 2月 28日

Icahn representative to several corporate boards has left hedge fund

Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer has left Icahn's hedge fund firm, according to an internal memo. He represents billionaire investor Carl Icahn on several corporate boards.

The memo, sent in late December, did not give a reason for Merksamer’s departure and he could not immediately be reached. According to his biography on corporate websites, he sat on the boards of American International Group Inc, Transocean Ltd, Navistar International Corp, Ferrous Resources Ltd, Hertz Global Holdings Inc and Cheniere Energy Inc on behalf of Icahn Enterprises. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and Michael Flaherty; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
