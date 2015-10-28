REFILE-UPDATE 1-Icahn: AIG should split into 3 firms to avoid "high-risk" tag

(Corrects spelling of 'activist' in paragraph 1)

Oct 28 Activist investor Carl Icahn said on Wednesday American International Group Inc should split its life and mortgage insurance units into three public companies to avert the U.S. government's "too-big-to-fail" tag.

Icahn, who disclosed that he owns a "large stake" in AIG, also said in an open letter to the company's CEO that it should begin a "much needed" cost control program to better compete with peers. (bit.ly/1M1Sxtf)

AIG shares rose as much as 4 percent to $63.44 in early trading.

Icahn said each company would be small enough to avert the systemically important financial institution (SIFI) designation, which indicates regulators are concerned that a company's failure, should it ever occur, might imperil the financial system.

AIG has been subject to new supervision by the Federal Reserve after it was designated as a "systemically important" firm by a top U.S. regulatory panel in 2013.

AIG, the largest commercial insurer in the United States and Canada, is expected to report third-quarter earnings on Nov. 2.

"We have taken important and significant steps to reposition AIG by both simplifying and de-risking the company, and realizing attractive valuations from non-core asset sales," AIG Chief Executive Peter Hancock said in a separate statement.