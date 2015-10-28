REFILE-UPDATE 1-Icahn: AIG should split into 3 firms to avoid "high-risk" tag

(Corrects spelling of 'activist' in paragraph 1)
Oct 28 Activist investor Carl Icahn said on
Wednesday American International Group Inc should split
its life and mortgage insurance units into three public
companies to avert the U.S. government's "too-big-to-fail" tag.
Icahn, who disclosed that he owns a "large stake" in AIG,
also said in an open letter to the company's CEO that it should
begin a "much needed" cost control program to better compete
with peers. (bit.ly/1M1Sxtf)
AIG shares rose as much as 4 percent to $63.44 in early
trading.
Icahn said each company would be small enough to avert the
systemically important financial institution (SIFI) designation,
which indicates regulators are concerned that a company's
failure, should it ever occur, might imperil the financial
system.
AIG has been subject to new supervision by the Federal
Reserve after it was designated as a "systemically important"
firm by a top U.S. regulatory panel in 2013.
AIG, the largest commercial insurer in the United States and
Canada, is expected to report third-quarter earnings on Nov. 2.
"We have taken important and significant steps to reposition
AIG by both simplifying and de-risking the company, and
realizing attractive valuations from non-core asset sales," AIG
Chief Executive Peter Hancock said in a separate statement.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Sayantani Ghosh)