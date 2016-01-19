Icahn urges AIG to become a "simpler" company

BRIEF-Google introduces the Tilt Brush Toolkit
* Introducing the Tilt Brush Toolkit, an open source library for bringing Tilt Brush art to other creative projects - blog Source text (http://bit.ly/2jQf8z9) Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn on Tuesday urged American International Group Inc to become "a smaller, simpler" company.
"There is only one sensible path for AIG to follow: become a smaller, simpler company with a path to de-SIFI," Icahn said in an open letter to the insurance company's board.
AIG, the largest commercial insurer in the United States, said it continued to take steps to narrow its focus and would provide an update on its strategy on Jan. 26. (bit.ly/1JWgSlt) (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Introducing the Tilt Brush Toolkit, an open source library for bringing Tilt Brush art to other creative projects - blog Source text (http://bit.ly/2jQf8z9) Further company coverage:
* Safe orthopaedics reports adjusted revenue growth of 10 pct in FY 2016, with an acceleration in the fourth quarter
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.