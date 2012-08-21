Icahn pulls offer for CVR, shares drop

Aug 21 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has withdrawn his offer to buy the remaining shares of U.S. oil refiner CVR Energy that he does not already own, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Icahn, who controlled about 82 percent of CVR's outstanding shares as of earlier this month, had previously offered to buy the remaining stake for $29 per share in cash.

Shares of CVR fell 3.5 percent in after-hours trading to $28.52.