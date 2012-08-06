UPDATE 1-Icahn offers to buy remaining CVR Energy stake

Aug 6 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn offered to
buy the remaining stake in CVR Energy after failing to
find a buyer for the oil refiner despite contacting more than 30
potential bidders.
Icahn, who controls about 82 percent of CVR's outstanding
shares, offered to buy the remaining stake for $29 per share in
cash, according to a regulatory filing by CVR.
He was ready to negotiate the final price with the company
but would not consider paying more than $30 per share, Icahn
said in a letter to CVR's board.
Icahn, who secured control of CVR through a $30 per share
tender offer, has maintained that he would not settle for an
offer below $35 per share in cash, though he believed selling
CVR would not be easy.
He earlier listed larger refiners Valero Energy Corp
, Western Refining Inc, HollyFrontier Corp
, Tesoro Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp
and ConocoPhilips as possible buyers.
The activist investor called for CVR's sale in February
citing its vulnerability to volatile refining margins.
Sugar Land, Texas-based CVR operates refining plants in
Kansas and Oklahoma with processing capacity of more than
185,000 barrels per day.
It also transports fuels to customers through tanker trucks
and pipeline terminals and has a crude oil gathering system
serving Kansas, Oklahoma, western Missouri, southwestern
Nebraska and Texas. It also has a stake in fertilizer producer
CVR Partners LP.
CVR's stock consistently traded below Icahn's
$30-per-share-bid since the company started to look for bidders
on May 24. It closed at $29.27 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Monday.