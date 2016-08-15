Icahn urges EPA to change renewable fuel credit market

Aug 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has
called on the top U.S. environmental regulator to make changes
to a market for renewable fuel credits or else risk "the mother
of all short squeezes" that could bankrupt refiners.
In a letter to Environmental Protection Agency
administrators seen by Reuters on Monday, Icahn said "a number"
of refiners could go bankrupt if the playing field is not
leveled to stop disfavoring independent refiners such as CVR
Energy Inc, in which Icahn owns an 82 percent stake.
Icahn expressed worries about the market for renewable
identification number (RIN) credits, which the EPA calls the
"currency" of a renewable fuel standard program designed to
reduce reliance on imported oil and the emission of greenhouse
gases.
"The RIN market is the quintessential example of a 'rigged'
market where large gas station chains, big oil companies and
large speculators are assured to make windfall profits at the
expense of small and midsized independent refineries which have
been designated the 'obligated parties' to deliver RINs," Icahn
wrote.
"As a result, the RIN market has become 'the mother of all
short squeezes,'" he added. "It is not too late to fix this
problem if the EPA acts quickly."
Spokespeople for the EPA did not immediately respond to
requests for comment after business hours on Monday. Icahn's
August 9 letter was previously reported by Bloomberg News.
Oil refiners and importers are required to prove compliance
with the renewable fuel mandate by either blending biofuels or
buying RIN credits from companies that are in compliance.
But the cost of the credits has risen this year as supply
fell, while the EPA set more ambitious targets for blending.
This can hurt refiners that do not have blending or
retail outlets and need to buy RINs.
In the first half of 2016, 10 refinery owners including
Marathon Petroleum Corp spent at least $1.1 billion
buying RINs, putting them on track to far exceed the record $1.3
billion they spent in 2013.
"RINs continue to be an egregious tax on our business and
have become our single largest operating expense, exceeding
labor, maintenance and energy costs," CVR Refining LP
Chief Executive Jack Lipinski said last month.
