Icahn accuses Forest of hiding poison pill agreements

Aug 10 Activist investor Carl Icahn, engaged in a bitter proxy battle with Forest Laboratories Inc, accused the drugmaker of hiding information from shareholders that might show it has built provisions into its licensing agreements that would deter a potential suitor.

Icahn said on Friday he had asked a Delaware court to allow him to release non-public information to shareholders that he believes would shed light on the matter. Forest has refused to release documents that would answer the question, but a court agreed recently to allow Icahn to see them.

"We have gone back to the court to ask the court to allow us to inform shareholders about the terms of any change-of-control provisions in those agreements," he said in an open letter to Forest shareholders. "One thing is clear to us: Forest does not want the stockholders to know this information."

Spokesmen for Forest were not available for comment.

Icahn said Forest publicly filed a major licensing agreement that it entered into with Cypress Bioscience in 2004, and said the agreement contained a change-of-control provision that was an attempt to "surreptitiously implement an anti-takeover measure."