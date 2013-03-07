Icahn questions Transocean management's strategies

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 7 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn piled more pressure on Transocean Ltd, saying the offshore driller's mergers were "ill-advised" and development strategies "unsuccessful", and urged investors to vote for a dividend of $4 per share and a new board in the annual meeting on May 17.
Icahn has been campaigning for a higher payout for over a month. Transocean's board recommended on Sunday that shareholders approve a $2.24 per share dividend.
"Over the past several years ... the company has conducted ill-advised mergers, employed unsuccessful development strategies and squandered the substantial cash flow generated by the business," Icahn wrote in an open letter to Tranocean shareholders on Thursday.
The activist investor, who owns 5.61 percent of Transocean, wanted the company to replace its directors, including the chairman.
He requested shareholders to vote for his nominees, John Lipinski, José Maria Alapont and Samuel Merksamer.
Transocean could not immediately be reached for comment on Icahn's latest letter.
The company, however, said earlier on Thursday that it is confident that its dividend will maximize long-term value creation.
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday afternoon without an endorsement from its auditors, one person familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood of a delisting.