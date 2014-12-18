Icahn offers $20 mln to keep Atlantic City Trump casino open

BRIEF-Milestone Scientific announces regulatory marketing clearance
* Milestone Scientific announces regulatory marketing clearance to sell epidural instruments and disposables in Saudi Arabia
Dec 18 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn offered to lend $20 million to help bankrupt casino operator Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc keep its Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City open.
"Even though I have no assurance that the State will provide aid or that the Union will drop its appeal, I will send you a commitment letter ... to keep the Taj operating throughout the bankruptcy proceedings," Icahn wrote in a letter to Robert Griffin, chief executive of Trump Entertainment. (bit.ly/1AkI6ul) (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
LONDON, April 19 The chief executive of BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said on Wednesday the firm was in the "best position it's ever been in" and second-quarter flows remained "quite strong".
April 19 Canada's main stock index was set to start higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose after OPEC reaffirmed its commitment to erode a glut that has dogged markets since 2014.