2014年 3月 20日

BRIEF-Icahn calls for eBay to sell 20 pct of PayPal in an IPO

March 19 Icahn Enterprises LP : * Car Icahn says eBay Inc could "easily" sell 20 percent of paypal in

an IPO * Says 20 October IPO structure "should alleviate any concern of lost

synergies" * Rpt-icahn says 20 pct ipo structure "should alleviate any concern of lost

synergies" * Says paypal has "significant opportunity to expand its product offerings to

include check writing, direct deposits, interest on paypal balances"
