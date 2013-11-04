UPDATE 1-Carl Icahn says no better time to be an activist investor

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Nov 4 Carl Icahn's publicly traded
investment vehicle, Icahn Enterprises L.P., reported
strong third-quarter results on Monday and the billionaire said
now is the best time ever to be an activist investor.
Shares of Icahn Enterprises, in which Icahn owns an 89
percent stake, jumped 6.5 percent on Monday to $108.78 and are
up 145 percent in 2013.
Icahn Enterprises' earnings report also showed that Icahn's
investment fund rose 26.3 percent from the start of the year
through Sept. 30, owing to investments in companies like Netflix
and Herbalife, according to his firm's 10Q
regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Icahn, who has made a fortune by taking big stakes in
companies and pushing for management change, said that now is
the best time in history to be an activist investor.
"In my opinion there has never been a better time than today
for activist investing, if practiced properly," Icahn said in
his firm's earnings statement.
Icahn said that interest rates near zero, which the Federal
Reserve has maintained through its bond-buying stimulus, have
made acquisitions less expensive and easier to do.
The U.S. central bank is currently buying $85 billion in
Treasuries and agency mortgage securities per month. The Fed has
held interest rates near zero since late 2008 and has quadrupled
the size of its balance sheet to more than $3.7 trillion through
three rounds of bond buying.
Icahn also said that many institutional investors have
become aware of unproductive top-level management and understand
that they "must be dealt with" in order to improve high
unemployment and U.S. competitiveness.
He said his firm's past performance will "pale in comparison
to what is yet to come" given those current benefits. He noted
that his firm's stock price has risen about 1,500 percent since
the start of 2000 through Oct. 31.
Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. traded at $7.41 at the
close of trading on December 31, 1999 and at $101.70 at the
close of October 31 of this year, marking a 1,272.5 percent
increase.
The firm reported net income of $472 million for the third
quarter ended Sept. 30, or $4.10 per unit, up from 75 cents in
the prior year. The firm also reported revenues of $5.7 billion
for the quarter, up from $4.5 billion the previous year.
Icahn, who owns over 4.7 million shares in technology giant
Apple Inc., has been pushing for Apple to
implement a $150 billion share buy-back.
His efforts have drawn scrutiny from PIMCO co-founder and
Co-Chief Investment Officer Bill Gross, who wrote on his firm's
Twitter account on Oct. 24 that "Icahn should leave Apple alone
& spend more time like Bill Gates. If Icahn's so smart, use it
to help people not yourself."
Icahn on Monday showed no sign of changing his long-standing
strategy, saying "I believe that by far the best method to
utilize in investing is the 'Activist' model."