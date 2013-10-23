版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 24日 星期四 04:20 BJT

BRIEF-Icahn says thinks Herbalife still 'very undervalued'-Bloomberg tv interview

NEW YORK Oct 23 Icahn Says Thinks Herbalife Still 'Very Undervalued' Icahn Says Apple should do a $150 bln tender offer Icahn Says Apple needs a board that goes in and does a 'huge buyback'

Bloomberg tv interview
