版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 14日 星期三 02:04 BJT

UN aviation arm pledges action on flight tracking

NEW YORK May 13 The United Nations aviation agency pledged to improve flight tracking on Tuesday, but said that the industry would act first and on a voluntary basis.

The United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) said its governing council agreed global tracking of aircraft is needed following the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in March. ICAO said the industry supported that view at a two-day meeting in Montreal.

A task force set up by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) agreed to come up with solutions by the end of September for better tracking, and that the industry would start implementing them voluntarily, Dr. Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu, President of the ICAO Council, said at a press conference.

ICAO said the industry's voluntary actions will happen more quickly than ICAO mandates that would apply to all aircraft. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐