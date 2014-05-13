UN aviation arm pledges action on flight tracking

NEW YORK May 13 The United Nations aviation
agency pledged to improve flight tracking on Tuesday, but said
that the industry would act first and on a voluntary basis.
The United Nations' International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO) said its governing council agreed global
tracking of aircraft is needed following the disappearance of
Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in March. ICAO said the industry
supported that view at a two-day meeting in Montreal.
A task force set up by the International Air Transport
Association (IATA) agreed to come up with solutions by the end
of September for better tracking, and that the industry would
start implementing them voluntarily, Dr. Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu,
President of the ICAO Council, said at a press conference.
ICAO said the industry's voluntary actions will happen more
quickly than ICAO mandates that would apply to all aircraft.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott)