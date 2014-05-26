UPDATE 1-Airlines seek real-time aircraft tracking after MH370 mystery -UN official

(Adds quotes, context, details)
By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah
KUALA LUMPUR May 26 Major airlines want
real-time tracking for commercial aircraft following the
disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 and
cost is not a concern, a senior official with the United
Nations' aviation agency said on Monday.
The mystery surrounding MH370, which vanished en route to
China, has sparked a global drive for a system that would enable
controllers to pinpoint the exact route and last location of an
aircraft. A nearly three-month-long international search has so
far failed to find any trace of the Malaysian plane.
Members of the International Civil Aviation Organization's
(ICAO) governing council agreed earlier this month on the need
for global tracking, although they did not commit to a binding
solution or timeline.
Instead, the global airline industry group, International
Air Transport Association (IATA), agreed to come up with
proposals for better tracking by the end of September. IATA said
its members would implement measures voluntarily, before any
rules were in place.
"In principle the community has agreed. There's no question
this is something we need to do," Nancy Graham, director of
ICAO's Air Navigation Bureau, told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.
"We are developing the voluntary path and a rule for the
future. We intend to have regulation to support that globally."
Asked whether the cost of implementing new standards was a
stumbling block for airlines, Graham said: "Not at all, they're
absolutely in solidarity. There's no price you can put on safety
or certainty on where the aircraft are."
Graham was speaking at the start of a two-day experts'
conference sponsored by Malaysia's government on real-time
monitoring of flight data. The meeting will not decide on
flight-tracking reforms, but could generate new proposals.
Experts say the technology to implement real-time tracking
is available and relatively simple, but some aspects have raised
concerns about data privacy from pilots, aircraft manufacturers
and airlines.
Inmarsat Group, a satellite company whose data helped track
MH370, has offered to provide airlines with tracking at no cost.
Rival firms such as Iridium Communications, however,
say outfitting a jet with the tracking system could cost more
than $100,000.
Malaysian investigators suspect someone shut off MH370's
data links making the plane impossible to track, prompting Prime
Minister Najib Razak to call for the ICAO to adopt real-time
tracking of civilian aircraft.
The flight, a Boeing 777 jet, vanished from civilian
radar screens less than an hour after take-off from Kuala Lumpur
en route to Beijing on March 8.
PRIVACY, SAFETY BALANCE
Based on a complex analysis of satellite signals, MH370 is
believed to have crashed in the southern Indian Ocean off
Australia. But no trace has been found since it went missing
with 239 people on board, despite the most intensive search in
commercial aviation history.
Graham said ownership and protection of flight data were
among the issues that needed to be ironed out before a global
tracking system was put in place. "Aviation is the first global
business and in global businesses you have to determine where
the lines of boundary are," she said.
A European proposal to increase the maximum amount of
recording time on cockpit voice recorders to 20 hours from two
hours ran into opposition from Airbus and pilot groups.
Some pilots expressed concerns about longer recordings,
saying they could be misused by employers, released without
their authorisation or used in court without their permission.
If found, the voice recorders on MH370 will contain
recordings of only the last two hours of the flight, which would
be several hours after the plane disappeared from radar off
Malaysia's east coast.
Malaysia's minister of communications, Ahmad Shabery Cheek,
told the conference that regulators and the industry needed to
find a better balance between privacy and safety.
"(It's) between allowing a pilot the ability to shut down
electronic components in emergencies, or mitigating that power.
These are issues we will also have to consider in trying to come
to a standard," he said.
Graham denied there had been a lack of urgency in
implementing flight-tracking reforms following the 2009 crash of
an Air France jetliner in the Atlantic Ocean, and said
tracking would not have prevented the MH370 disaster.
"Global tracking would not have prevented this incident,"
she said. "We don't know right now what caused this accident."
