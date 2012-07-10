ICAP to face shareholders over weak outlook, Libor

| LONDON, July 10
LONDON, July 10 ICAP Chief Executive
Michael Spencer could get a grilling from shareholders at the
broker's annual meeting on Wednesday on the gloomy finance
sector outlook and over whether the firm will get dragged into
the Libor rate-rigging scandal.
Shares in ICAP, the world's biggest inter-dealer broker,
have been under pressure for the past year but dropped to their
lowest for more than two years after Barclays was fined
more than $450 million for its part in manipulating Libor and
Bob Diamond quit as the UK bank's chief executive.
Brokers like ICAP match the buyers and sellers of many
Libor-based financial products such as interest rate swaps.
Their customers include the 18 banks that set the Libor rate,
giving the broking firms a unique insight into trading patterns.
ICAP has stressed it is not involved in setting Libor and
said only that it is "co-operating fully" with government
agencies' requests for information.
It suspended one broker in February, according to sources
close to the firm. ICAP has declined to comment.
Spencer will likely also see pushback from some shareholders
on his planned new bonus scheme after the Association of British
Insurers issued a warning that executive pay was too high last
week.
BROKE BROKERS
The Libor probe has put the spotlight on ICAP and rivals
such as Tullett Prebon at a difficult time.
They have struggled to sustain income from broking bonds,
currencies and swaps as the euro zone financial crisis has
spooked investors.
ICAP revenue for the year to the end of March 2012 was down
3 percent to 1.68 billion pounds ($2.60 billion), with Spencer
blaming a "difficult economic environment".
Analysts expect the firm to paint a grim picture of trading
in the three months to the end of June, when it publishes an
update on Wednesday.
"Trading activity has been slow and ICAP's first quarter
revenue could be down 5 percent year-on-year," said Richard
Perrott, an analyst at Berenberg Bank
"Electronic broking volumes have been particularly weak
with U.S. treasuries down 20 percent from last year and spot
foreign exchange off 25 percent," he added.
REGULATORY REFORMS
As well as weak trading, ICAP and the other brokers also
face a knock-on effect from the financial crisis in the shape of
regulatory reforms.
Regulators in Europe and the United States want to address
some of the problems that arose after the default of Lehman
Brothers in 2008 by changing how the brokers' main
over-the-counter markets are traded.
Policymakers want to make the trading of opaque instruments
like swaps more transparent and, therefore, easier to monitor by
forcing them to trade on virtual exchanges from next year.
But the reforms are likely to hit broker commissions and
revenue as the proposed rules target some of the brokers' most
lucrative products.
COST CENTRED
ICAP is looking to new asset classes to offset slower
trading in its traditional markets and last month bought a
loss-making stock exchange from British exchange PLUS Markets
Group.
ICAP wants to use the PLUS exchange as a platform to expand
its listed derivatives trading business, to complement its
over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives units.
The broker has also responded to dwindling trading volumes
by focusing on costs.
Spencer said in May the company had removed 20 million
pounds of costs in the year to the end of March 2012 and pledged
to reduce overheads by 50 million pounds annually until 2014.
The cuts have so far largely focused on headcount reductions
on those desks where volumes are down and last month the firm
cut about 100 staff in London and New York.
"Structurally ICAP has challenges. Volumes are low
and should remain low as banks continue to de-gear," said Peter
Lenardos, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.
Lenardos said the regulatory changes in the OTC markets were
"negative for inter-dealer brokers such as ICAP and positive for
exchanges."
"I also do not see share price outperformance until we know
ICAP is squeaky clean on the Libor probe," he said.