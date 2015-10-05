ICAP's EBS buys funds-focussed Molten Markets

LONDON Oct 5 ICAP-owned trading platform EBS
took another step into the asset management sector with
the announcement on Monday it had purchased Molten Markets, a
specialist in foreign exchange trading technology for funds and
other investment managers.
The company gave no value for the deal, which adds to the
efforts EBS has made over the past three years to build on its
traditional stronghold in interbank foreign exchange trade.
ICAP said Simon Wilson-Taylor, current President and CEO of
Molten Markets, was joining EBS BrokerTec in New York as Head of
EBS Institutional FX as part of the deal.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Anirban Nag)