Icap unveils top brass across FX and Traiana

| LONDON
LONDON May 21 ICAP has announced a
swathe of senior management changes across its foreign exchange
and post-trade systems units, another reshuffle at the British
broker as it gears up for regulatory reforms.
The world's largest broker said on Monday it had hired Andy
Coyne, the former head of foreign exchange prime brokerage at
Citigroup, as chief of its technology arm Traiana.
Coyne replaces Gil Mandelzis, who becomes executive chairman
of the technology unit, freeing him up to focus on his new role
as chief of ICAP's currency trading platform, EBS.
ICAP also detailed on Monday Mandelzis's new management team
at EBS, with Rafi Vasserman promoted to Chief Information
Officer at EBS and Traiana.
Ed Brown has been promoted to head of strategic initiatives
at EBS, and Jason Cohen, formerly part of ICAP's electronic
brokerage team, is EBS's new global chief operating officer.
Mandelzis, who founded Traiana in 2000 before selling it to
ICAP in 2007, was promoted to CEO of ICAP EBS a month ago.
At that time, ICAP said Dan Cleaves and John Edwards, two
senior ICAP managers on the fixed income side of the business,
would continue running ICAP's bond platform, Brokertec.
This came as David Rutter, who ran EBS and Brokertec as
ICAP's global head of electronic brokerage, decided to leave the
firm in early March.
The British broker is keen to reposition itself to prosper
from planned regulatory reforms that could hit its core
over-the-counter (OTC) brokerage divisions.
Policy-makers are keen to shake-up the vast OTC market by
forcing firms trading currency, bonds and swaps to use exchanges
and clearing houses.
Traiana, which helps clients navigate this new and complex
market structure, is part of ICAP's response to the planned rule
changes.
"Traiana is an important company in our portfolio and plays
an increasingly key role in the post-trade landscape," said
Michael Spencer, CEO of ICAP, in an emailed statement.
On Friday ICAP bought a stock exchange for one pound from
struggling PLUS Markets Group, a move to strengthen its
hand against the largest derivatives exchanges, such as Deutsche
Boerse's Eurex and NYSE Euronext's Liffe.
The British firm said last week that annual profits rose 1
percent to 354 million pounds ($568 million), at the top end of
market expectations, as cost-cutting offset weaker trading
revenues.
The British broker competes with firms such as BGC Partners
, GFI Group and Tullett Prebon to
match the buyers and sellers in wholesale markets for
currencies, bonds, interest rates, commodities and equities.