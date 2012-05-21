Icap unveils top brass across FX and Traiana

LONDON May 21 ICAP has announced a swathe of senior management changes across its foreign exchange and post-trade systems units, another reshuffle at the British broker as it gears up for regulatory reforms.

The world's largest broker said on Monday it had hired Andy Coyne, the former head of foreign exchange prime brokerage at Citigroup, as chief of its technology arm Traiana.

Coyne replaces Gil Mandelzis, who becomes executive chairman of the technology unit, freeing him up to focus on his new role as chief of ICAP's currency trading platform, EBS.

ICAP also detailed on Monday Mandelzis's new management team at EBS, with Rafi Vasserman promoted to Chief Information Officer at EBS and Traiana.

Ed Brown has been promoted to head of strategic initiatives at EBS, and Jason Cohen, formerly part of ICAP's electronic brokerage team, is EBS's new global chief operating officer.

Mandelzis, who founded Traiana in 2000 before selling it to ICAP in 2007, was promoted to CEO of ICAP EBS a month ago.

At that time, ICAP said Dan Cleaves and John Edwards, two senior ICAP managers on the fixed income side of the business, would continue running ICAP's bond platform, Brokertec.

This came as David Rutter, who ran EBS and Brokertec as ICAP's global head of electronic brokerage, decided to leave the firm in early March.

The British broker is keen to reposition itself to prosper from planned regulatory reforms that could hit its core over-the-counter (OTC) brokerage divisions.

Policy-makers are keen to shake-up the vast OTC market by forcing firms trading currency, bonds and swaps to use exchanges and clearing houses.

Traiana, which helps clients navigate this new and complex market structure, is part of ICAP's response to the planned rule changes.

"Traiana is an important company in our portfolio and plays an increasingly key role in the post-trade landscape," said Michael Spencer, CEO of ICAP, in an emailed statement.

On Friday ICAP bought a stock exchange for one pound from struggling PLUS Markets Group, a move to strengthen its hand against the largest derivatives exchanges, such as Deutsche Boerse's Eurex and NYSE Euronext's Liffe.

The British firm said last week that annual profits rose 1 percent to 354 million pounds ($568 million), at the top end of market expectations, as cost-cutting offset weaker trading revenues.

The British broker competes with firms such as BGC Partners , GFI Group and Tullett Prebon to match the buyers and sellers in wholesale markets for currencies, bonds, interest rates, commodities and equities.