UPDATE 2-ICAP, LSE, eye new ventures with clients

By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Sept 29 Two major British trading
groups, broker ICAP and the London Stock Exchange
, are to set up ventures with key clients, leaving them
better placed to cope with periods of lower volume in core
markets.
The plans emerged as ICAP and the LSE reported slow trading
in key markets over the summer months amid volatility driven by
concern over sovereign debt.
ICAP said on Thursday it had agreed investment in its
fledgling swap trading system iSwap from Barclays Capital
, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), JP Morgan and Bank
of America Merrill Lynch .
"The support of the four largest derivatives trading banks
in the world will help build critical mass on the platform,
which is a huge competitive advantage," chief executive Michael
Spencer said.
The trading of swaps and other derivatives is an area where
market operators expect rapid growth because regulators are
forcing opaque over-the-counter (OTC) trading in these products
onto exchanges in a bid to make them safer.
The LSE, looking to take over LCH.Clearnet, plans to take 51
percent of the European clearer with its main clients holding
the rest, in a move the bourse hopes will retain client loyalty,
sources close to the company have said.
The plans from ICAP and the LSE were the latest examples of
financial market structure providers -- exchanges, clearers, or
brokers -- looking to tie-in top clients through investment.
"In order to be successful in market structure initiatives,
we think sharing economics with dealers is crucial," Citigroup
analyst Nese Guner said.
The LSE said on Thursday share trading in its markets for
the five months to end-August was flat or slightly down by value
and up by number of trades, while its smaller bond, futures and
clearing business rose.
"We saw increases in trading volumes across our cash
equities, derivatives and fixed income businesses," chief
executive Xavier Rolet said.
ICAP said revenue for the past six months was set to
rise marginally, boosted by electronic trading and its core
voice-broking franchise, which benefited from an activity spike
in August.
"Due to continuing political and economic uncertainty, we
expect the recent high levels of volatility in financial markets
to continue for the rest of the year," Spencer said.
Rolet and Spencer are both keen to diversify to reduce
reliance on trading activity and to position their companies
ahead of regulatory reforms of the $600 trillion (OTC) market.
The LCH approach marks Rolet's first major foray into
clearing and is largely aimed at LCH's Swapclear, the largest
swap-clearing service and a prized asset with regulators keen to
force OTC markets to use clearing houses.
Spencer is similarly keen to tap the OTC reforms and ICAP's
iSwap launch a year ago was designed to put it ahead of rivals
as regulators forge ahead with laws to force OTC dealers to use
electronic platforms.
"We remain confident that the diversity of our products and
services will continue to assist our customers around the world
to do business and reduce risk in these uncertain times," he
said.
The Dodd-Frank Act in the United States and Mifid II in
Europe plan to make the vast OTC markets more transparent by
forcing them to use quasi-exchange systems, like iSwap, and
clearing services, like LCH's Swapclear.
ICAP shares were down 1.0 percent at 1150 GMT, while LSE
stock was down 1.1 percent.
($1 = 0.639 pound)
