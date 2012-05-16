UPDATE 1-ICAP full-year profit at top end of forecasts

* 2011/12 profit up 1 pct to 354 million pounds
* Revenue down 3 pct to 1.68 billion pounds
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, May 16 ICAP, the world's largest
interdealer broker, reported full-year profit rose 1 percent to
354 million pounds ($568 million), at the top end of market
expectations.
"ICAP delivered a solid performance in 2011/12 against a
difficult economic environment," chief executive Michael Spencer
said on Wednesday.
Analysts had forecast profit in a range of 336-358 million
pounds for the year to end-March.
Revenue fell 3 percent to 1.68 billion pounds.
The British broker competes with firms such as BGC Partners
, GFI Group and Tullett Prebon to
match the buyers and sellers of currency, bonds and swaps.