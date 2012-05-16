UPDATE 2-ICAP hits profit target despite weaker trading

* 2011/12 profit up 1 pct to 354 million pounds
* Revenue down 3 pct to 1.68 billion pounds
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, May 16 Annual profits at ICAP,
the world's largest inter-dealer broker, edged up 1 percent to
354 million pounds ($568 million), at the top end of market
expectations, as cost-cutting offset weaker trading revenues.
"ICAP delivered a solid performance in 2011/12 against a
difficult economic environment," Chief Executive Michael Spencer
said on Wednesday.
Analysts had forecast profitS in a range of 336-358 million
pounds for the year to end-March.
Revenue fell 3 percent to 1.68 billion pounds but operating
costs were reduced by 4 percent to 1.31 million pounds.
The British broker said trading levels were down across the
group, with credit and rates hardest hit.
"Uncertainty in the euro zone and constraints on market
liquidity resulted in a fall in voice revenue and a marginally
lower performance in our electronic business," the firm said.
But the revenue fall was cancelled out "by reducing
headcount in areas of lower profitability".
"We think full-year 2012 shows ICAP's resilience, with the
company able to deliver decent numbers in a very testing
operating environment," said Bank of America Merrill Lynch in an
analyst's note.
ICAP competes with firms such as BGC Partners, GFI
Group and Tullett Prebon to match the buyers
and sellers in wholesale markets for currencies, bonds, interest
rates, commodities and equities.
Tullett said on Thursday it had cut 140 jobs this year,
mostly among its brokers, at a cost of 14 million pounds, giving
"an annual reduction in fixed costs of approximately the same
amount".
Tullett said market activity "has been slightly lower than
in the same period last year" as it booked revenue in the four
months to the end of April flat on last year at 305 million
pounds ($491 million).