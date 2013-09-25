US CFTC fines UK broker ICAP $65 mln over Libor manipulation

MOVES-Citi hires new co-head of regional leverage finance
LONDON, April 10 Citi on Monday said it had hired Simon Francis as co-head of leverage finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from rival Credit Suisse .
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Wednesday ordered UK derivatives broker ICAP Plc to pay a $65 million civil fine to settle charges of manipulating the widely used Libor interest rate benchmark.
The derivatives regulator also ordered the company to strengthen internal controls governing how it disseminates information relating to benchmark interest rates.
LONDON, April 10 Citi on Monday said it had hired Simon Francis as co-head of leverage finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from rival Credit Suisse .
* Combined market value $5.12 bln (Adds analyst quote, updates share movement)
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with about 20 chief executives Tuesday including the heads of General Motors Co, IBM Corp, Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Tesla Inc, BlackRock Inc and Blackstone Group LP as he works to gain support for administration priorities.