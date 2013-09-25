版本:
US CFTC fines UK broker ICAP $65 mln over Libor manipulation

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Wednesday ordered UK derivatives broker ICAP Plc to pay a $65 million civil fine to settle charges of manipulating the widely used Libor interest rate benchmark.

The derivatives regulator also ordered the company to strengthen internal controls governing how it disseminates information relating to benchmark interest rates.
