RPT-UK's ICAP denies has breached EU law over Libor

LONDON, June 10 ICAP, the world's
largest brokerage, on Tuesday denied that it had violated
European competition law in relation to an investigation into
benchmark interest rate rigging and vowed to defend itself.
"ICAP does not believe that it has breached any applicable
EU competition law, and will defend itself against these
allegations vigorously," it said in a statement.
The company, which has been under investigation for possible
anti-competitive behaviour related to yen Libor (London
interbank offered rate), was responding after receiving a
statement of objections from the European Commission.
ICAP last September paid a $87 million fine to U.S. and UK
regulators to settle claims its brokers manipulated yen Libor.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Steve Slater)