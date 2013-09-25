版本:
Ex-ICAP brokers criminally charged in US over Libor manipulation

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 Three former brokers at ICAP Plc, the world's biggest interdealer-broker, face criminal charges in the United States over allegations that they helped to manipulate the Libor benchmark interest rate.

New Zealand resident Darrell Read, and Daniel Wilkinson and Colin Goodman from England, were charged with wire fraud and conspiring to commit wire fraud in a criminal complaint unsealed on Wednesday.
