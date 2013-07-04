CORRECTED-ICAP executive seen linked to LIBOR scandal - Wall Street Journal

(Corrects June 26 story to make clear allegation of
manipulation came from regulators)
LONDON, July 4 A senior executive at British
brokerage firm ICAP PLC knew of an arrangement with UBS
AG that U.S. and British regulators allege was part of
a scheme to manipulate benchmark interest rates, according to
the Wall Street Journal, which cited sources familiar with the
matter.
The executive, David Casterton, was included in some emails
sent in 2007 documenting the discussions, in which UBS agreed to
make quarterly payments to ICAP for help in rigging the London
Interbank Offered Rate, or LIBOR, the paper said on its website
on Wednesday.
A call and email to ICAP spokeswoman Brigitte Trafford were
not immediately returned after business hours.
The rate-fixing scandal has infected many of the world's
biggest banks, put in motion new attempts to set global interest
rates and indirectly led to the departure of several top
executives at Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and UBS.
Casterton, who the paper said is a longtime deputy to ICAP
Chief Executive Michael Spencer and currently head of global
broking at the London-based firm, would nevertheless be one of
the most senior executives affected by the Libor scandal, the
Journal said.
An ICAP spokeswoman told the paper that no one at the
company was "aware of any corrupt payment from any source at any
time" and said it would be false and defamatory to suggest
otherwise.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; editing by Lisa Shumaker and Tom
Pfeiffer)