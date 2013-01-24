Broker ICAP in FSA Libor-fixing investigation - FT

LONDON Jan 24 Inter-dealer broker ICAP
has been drawn into an investigation by Britain's financial
watchdog into the rigging of interest rates, the Financial Times
reported on Thursday.
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) was looking into
possible breaches of market conduct rules involving the
London-listed company, the newspaper said, citing an internal
FSA memo from March 2012 it had seen.
The memo showed that the watchdog was looking into whether a
subsidiary of ICAP, one of the biggest inter-dealer brokers,
broke rules by "directly or indirectly inappropriately
influencing or attempting to influence submissions used to
compile the London Interbank Offered Rate... Japanese
yen and possibly US dollars," the newspaper said.
Inter-dealer brokers, who as middlemen match buyers and
sellers of financial securities, have already been implicated in
the manipulation of benchmark Libor interest rates.
UBS admitted in December that its traders paid
bribes to brokers in return for their help in rigging rates.
Of the first three arrests by Britain's Serious Fraud Office
in connection with the scandal, two worked for an inter-dealer
broker, namely RP Martin, a source told Reuters. The Canadian
Competition Bureau has said a trader at a "cooperating party" -
named by Reuters sources as UBS - worked with a broker at ICAP.
ICAP suspended one employee and put three others on
administrative leave in connection with the Libor probe, two
sources close to the firm told Reuters in December.
ICAP declined to comment on the memo to the FT, but was
quoted as saying it believed it had "made appropriate
disclosures having taken advice from our external advisers."
A spokesman for the FSA declined to comment. ICAP was not
immediately available for comment.