UPDATE 2-ICAP confirms regulatory probe over Libor setting

By Luke Jeffs
LONDON Jan 24 ICAP said it was being
investigated by the British regulator over Libor setting, making
the world's largest broker the first non-bank to confirm it has
been linked with the scandal over fixing the lending rate.
As an inter-dealer broker, ICAP acts as an intermediary
between the world's largest investment banks, many of which are
involved in setting the Libor rate.
A British judge on Thursday forced Barclays to
identify top executives alongside traders linked to the Libor
probe, naming ex-CEOs Bob Diamond and John Varley and current
Finance Director Chris Lucas despite requests for anonymity.
ICAP does not contribute to the Libor setting process but
regulators have called into question the role that individual
brokers, at ICAP and rival firms, may have played as conduits to
manipulation by traders working at investment banks.
London-based ICAP said in a regulatory filing on Thursday it
had been told by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) that one
of its subsidiaries was under investigation.
ICAP shares were down 3 percent to 317.1 pence a share at
1534 GMT.
"The investigation is confidential, accordingly no further
comment will be made at this stage," the broker said in a
statement.
The admission followed a Financial Times newspaper report on
Thursday that ICAP had been drawn into the FSA's investigation.
More than a dozen banks around the world have been
scrutinised by regulators as part of an investigation into the
suspected rigging of interbank rates, which are used to price
trillions of dollars of financial instruments.
Barclays was fined $453 million by global
regulators in June last year for manipulating key interest rates
while UBS was hit with a $1.5 billion bill last month
for its role in rigging the interest rate.
Royal Bank of Scotland is braced for fines of
between 400 million pounds and 500 million pounds ($803 million)
for its role in the interest rate rigging scandal, sources
familiar with the matter said earlier this month.