U.S. Justice Dept says Tullett, ICAP restructure transaction

UPDATE 2-India's Reliance expects sharp rise in operating profit from next financial year
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
WASHINGTON, July 14 The restructuring of the $1.5 billion transaction between Tullett Prebon Group Ltd and ICAP Plc addresses the U.S. Justice Department's concerns that the transaction would create an interlocking directorate, the department said on Thursday.
"The revised agreement will provide that ICAP will not own any part of Tullett Prebon after the transaction and will have no right to nominate a member of Tullett Prebon's board of directors," the Justice Department said in a statement. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
PARIS, Jan 16 Burkina Faso estimates it will produce 750,000 tonnes of raw cotton in the 2016/17 season, up from the previous harvest of 600,000 tonnes, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday.