Icap picks up former MF Global traders

* ICAP hires Gary Pettit from MF Global

* Broker takes 25 MF staff in key sites

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, Dec 1 London-based brokerage ICAP emerged as a key beneficiary from the collapse of MF Global, recruiting the defunct trading firm's top futures broker and 25 other staff.

ICAP, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and currency, said on Thursday it had hired Gary Pettit as global head of financial futures and options from MF Global, where he held the same role. The British brokerage also said it had hired 25 former MF Global staff in London, New York, Chicago and Sydney.

"We are very pleased to have attracted a high-quality team to build on the significant progress that our existing teams have already made," said ICAP Deputy Chief Executive Gary Smith in an emailed statement.

MF Global had been one of the biggest U.S. futures brokerages but the firm, led by former U.S. Senator Jon Corzine, failed after a bad $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt spooked counterparties and investors.

KPMG, which is acting as administrator for MF Global's British arm, said on Friday brokerage FCStone had bought the metals team of MF Global, safeguarding the jobs of all 50 staff, in London, New York, Hong Kong and Sydney.