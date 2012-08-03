UPDATE 1-ICAP scraps rate fixing as banks reduce participation

NEW YORK Aug 3 Interdealer broker ICAP said on
Friday that it will discontinue a rate survey it publishes that
had been meant to act as an alternative to the London interbank
offered rate (Libor), due to a decline in bank participation.
ICAP launched its survey, the New York Funding Rate,
or NYFR, in 2008 to address the shortcomings of Libor, which has
come under increasing scrutiny since Barclays in June paid fines
to U.S. and British regulators to settle charges that it
manipulated the rate.
Doubts about Libor grew in 2008 after The Wall Street
Journal reported that banks contributing dollar quotes to daily
fixings had been under-quoting the true cost of funds to avoid
being labeled as desperate for cash.
The NYFR was built to reflect banks' estimate on the market
rate to obtain unsecured funding from each other, rather than
the rates at which banks say they are borrowing, which Libor
measures.
ICAP has been unable to publish the rate in recent days,
however, because it did not receive the minimum number of
sumbmissions required to publish the rate, the broker said in an
email on Friday.
Lou Crandall, chief economist at Wrightson ICAP, a research
arm of ICAP, said in an interview that bank submissions to the
fixing fell below the minimum 12 required on July 9 and 10, and
on each day since July 24.
"Unfortunately, it does not appear to ICAP that this is
going to change in the near term," ICAP said in the email. "As a
result, effective today, ICAP has decided that it will no longer
be polling its participants and/or posting a NYFR Fixing."
ICAP earlier this year reduced the minimum requirement of
submissions to publish the rate to 12 from 16 due to declining
participation.
Outrage over revelations that Barclays and other banks
reported false borrowing rates to the Libor panel has increased
a race to develop an alternative benchmark to underlie the
trillions of dollars of loans and derivatives that are backed by
the rate.
Low liquidity and other restrictions, however, are seen as
complicating the shift to a new benchmark.
U.S. regulator the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
requires Barclays to back up its rate sumbissions with documents
and base them on specified factors as part of its settlement.