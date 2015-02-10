版本:
ICAP says Swiss franc movements drove "near record" euro-franc volumes

Feb 10 ICAP Plc, the world's largest interdealer broker, said the Swiss National Bank's move last month to scrap the cap on the franc drove near record euro-Swiss franc trading volumes.

ICAP, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and currencies, reported a 2 percent decline in third-quarter reported revenue as low interest rates, flat yield curves and bank deleveraging hurt its largest business, global broking. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

