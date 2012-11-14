UPDATE 2-ICAP sees no imminent market pick-up as profits fall

* H1 operating profit down 25 percent to 144 mln pounds

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, Nov 14 ICAP Plc chief Michael Spencer sees no imminent improvement in the poor market conditions that drove the brokerage's core profit down a quarter in the first half.

"I do not believe the negative environment will continue indefinitely but equally I do not expect it to improve imminently," Spencer said in an emailed statement after ICAP posted a 25 percent drop in operating profit to 144 million pounds ($228.8 million) in the six months through September.

The world's largest inter-dealer broker also reported a 14 percent fall in revenue 746 million pounds, hit by a drop in trading activity as investment banks cut back in the financial crisis.

"This has been one of the toughest periods in my 36 year career in the wholesale financial markets," Spencer said. "Trading volumes this year have fallen significantly across nearly all asset classes."

Brokerages such as ICAP and rival Tullett Prebon Plc make money by matching buyers and sellers of bonds, currencies and swaps, but they have struggled in recent tough market conditions.

ICAP pledged drastic cost cuts in June this year and said on Wednesday this plan was progressing well.

"Our cost reduction programme continues apace and we remain on track to deliver in excess of 50 million pounds of savings this year in addition to the 20 million achieved last year," said Spencer.

Spencer also said he had seen "a very significant increase in activity" on ICAP's next generation swap trading platform, called i-Swap, and said the company will launch U.S. dollar interest rate swap broking in 2013.

Tullett Prebon said on Friday its revenue for the four months through October fell 12 percent due to "challenging" market conditions, sending its shares down more than 5 percent.

Tullett said in a trading update that revenue of 276 million pounds ($440.8 million) reflected a particularly slow July and August in which its income was down 19 percent on last year.