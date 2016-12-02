FX volumes on ICAP's EBS platform jumped after Trump win

Dec 2 The big moves on currency markets after
Donald Trump's election last month drove a 37 percent rise in
average daily trading on ICAP Plc's EBS trading platform
in November compared with a month earlier, the company said.
Trading in the three big currencies on the platform - the
dollar, euro and Japanese yen - rose by as much as 52 percent
from October, ICAP said, as expectations of higher inflation
under Trump drove a sustained dollar rally.
"Increased confidence about a December rate hike by the U.S.
Fed also spurred buying of the greenback," ICAP said.
London-based ICAP said last month its platforms saw the
second-biggest volume of business in U.S. Treasuries on record
and a doubling of currency volumes on the night of the U.S.
presidential election.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
David Holmes)